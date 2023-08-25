HARTFORD, Conn. — Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the high school basketball Class of 2024, will take an official visit to UConn this fall, his mother reportedly told 247Sports on Wednesday.
Duke and Kansas will also welcome the 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward from Newport, Maine, who plays high school basketball at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida. Dates for the three visits were not specified.
Flagg, who reclassified from the Class of 2025 to 2024, has referred to Duke as his “dream school,” but Dan Hurley and the defending national champs have continued pursuit. His mother, Kelly Bowman, played college basketball with Donovan Clingan’s late mother, Stacey Porinni, at the University of Maine. Clingan, though, is projected to end up a lottery pick in the NBA draft after this season.
Hurley and assistants Kimani Young and Luke Murray sat courtside at the July Peach Jam, where Flagg put on an “all-time” performance, as Fox Sports’ John Fanta put it. Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.8 blocks per game as he played for his AAU team, Maine United, in the EYBL tournament.
UConn has landed commitments from two players in the 2024 Class, Isaiah Abraham and Ahmad Nowell. Abraham, a 6-foot-7 forward ranked No. 79 in his class by ESPN, announced his commitment on July 14. Nowell, a 6-foot combo-guard ranked No. 30 in the class by ESPN, announced just over a week later.