Before the Washington Nationals hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, they placed left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day injured list with finger blisters and recalled Joe La Sorsa from Class AAA Rochester.
Although Manager Dave Martinez wouldn't explicitly state that Gore won't pitch again this season, the subtext was clear: Gore probably won't toe the mound again for the Nationals until 2024.
After Saturday, the Nationals have 20 games remaining. Martinez said he would hate for Gore to build up to pitch again after his stint on the injured list only to make one more start. So the 24-year-old's first full season with the Nationals probably is finished after 27 starts with a 4.42 ERA and a 7-10 record.
In his latest start Friday, Gore allowed four runs in four innings. He didn't return for the fifth because of the blisters, a nagging injury that plagued him in July against the Philadelphia Phillies and last month against the Red Sox.
Gore's recent outing ends a season that included flashes of dominance and moments that underscored his inexperience and need to grow. His pitch arsenal of a four-seam fastball, slider and curveball produced 151 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings. But Gore didn't attack the strike zone consistently, resulting in 57 walks, high pitch counts and 27 home runs allowed.
"When I talk to him, it's going to be all about consistency," Martinez said. "His stuff is always electric. We got to get him to understand how to use his stuff, how to attack hitters a little better, being around the zone. His misses got to be more around the zone. But overall, he's matured from the beginning of the year to now tremendously. He really has."
Martinez also commended Gore's ability to control his emotions better than he did early in the year. Gore has a tendency to beat himself up after mistakes.
Though they are shutting him down, the Nationals can take solace in the durability Gore showed. Gore threw just 70 innings last season for the San Diego Padres before he was placed on the injury list with left elbow inflammation. He was acquired by the Nationals shortly thereafter in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, made a few rehab starts at the Nationals' minor league affiliates but didn't debut for the major league team until April.
Martinez said Saturday that Gore's innings total was beyond the number the team expected from him this season. The Nationals have not decided whether they will return to a five-man rotation or find someone to fill Gore's place for the remaining games.
The Nationals' rebuild is centered largely on young pitching, making Gore's health crucial. Josiah Gray was an all-star but has struggled of late. Jake Irvin has arguably been the team's most reliable pitcher in the second half of the season after a slow start. Washington didn't get to see Cade Cavalli, their former top prospect who had Tommy John surgery before the season. And while Gore's year wasn't perfect, he showed plenty.
"I told him before, I said, 'You're a future all-star if you want to be,' " Martinez said. "And that's the physical game, the mental game. Physically it's great. The mental game is what he's really working on a lot, and he's done really well with that. So I'm looking forward to next spring with him, if this is it, that he comes back and understands who he is because I think he's one of two of the top guys in our rotation. That's kind of how I'm looking at it."