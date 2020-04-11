NBA and WNBA stars to compete in televised H-O-R-S-E games on home courts

NO FOOLIN': In this February 2020 file photo, Team Giannis' Trae Young dribbles while being guarded by Team LeBron's Chris Paul during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on in Chicago, Illinois. With most sports worldwide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBA and WNBA stars are going to play in televised games of H-O-R-S-E. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/Tribune News Service