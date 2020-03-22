PHILADELPHIA – The NBA’s mandated shutdowns are about to begin.
The league has informed teams via a memo on Thursday that training facilities will be closed to players and staff members on Friday due to the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
This has been an expected action, as Americans are encouraged to remain home as part of social distancing in efforts to contain the coronavirus. The NBA had allowed players to use team facilities for individual on- or off-court workouts and for medical treatment and rehab before Thursday’s memo, which also prohibits players from traveling outside of the United States.
Coronavirus cases have topped 244,000 with 10,000 deaths. The majority of those cases have come in China and Italy. There have been around 14,250 confirmed cases and 150 deaths in the United States.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on March 12 that league play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA may not resume play until June at the earliest.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that expect 50 or more people throughout the United States.
So far, there are at least seven NBA players who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Detroit Pistons announced on Saturday that forward Christian Wood tested positive. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that four of their players tested positive. Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he tested positive.
Meanwhile, the Sixers’ players, according to multiple sources, took the test on Monday. Silver announced that eight full teams and several players on other teams with symptoms tested for the coronavirus.
Right now, the Sixers have a 39-26 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They would have 17 games remaining if the NBA opts to continue with a full 82-game regular season.