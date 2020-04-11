NBA players to receive full April 15 paychecks, but return still uncertain because of coronavirus

NBA players will receive their full paychecks on April 15, a league source confirmed.
There had been some uncertainty about whether players would get their full amount during this pay period since they are not playing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owners are not obligated to pay the full amount because of an emergency clause in the players’ contracts.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming paychecks.
On Tuesday, the players association reiterated to agents that owners could withhold 25% of players’ remaining salary if the season is canceled.
The NBA regular season was suspended March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be halted for at least 30 days.
The new expectation is the NBA might not resume until July, if at all. Silver told TNT on Monday that there won’t be enough information to make a decision until May at the earliest.
The league is reportedly considering Atlantic City, N.J.; Orlando, Fla.; Hawaii; Louisville, Ky.; and Las Vegas as possible locations for a 16-team playoff minus fans if the season resumes. The Bahamas have been mentioned as another potential site.