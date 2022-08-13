NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's jersey No. 6 leaguewide

HONORED: In this photo from April 2016, Bill Russell, a member of the Boston Celtics 1966 championship team, is honored at halftime of a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in Boston. Russell died July 31. He was 88 years old. The NBA decided to retire his jersey No. 6 leaguewide, which means no new players entering the NBA will be able to wear that number. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images/Tribune News Service