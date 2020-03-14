NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments over coronavirus pandemic

CANCELED: In this March 2017 file photo, the NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NCAA has canceled the 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/Tribune News Service