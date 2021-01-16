NEW YORK – The Nets made official their trade for Rockets star James Harden, and pending the passing of physicals of all players involved in the deal, the former league MVP can suit up for Brooklyn’s next game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Harden who averaged 35 points per game through each of his last two seasons in Houston, now forms a Big 3 with Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who is out on a personal leave of absence.
Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke to the media on Tuesday, explaining his rationale for dealing away seven years’ worth of first-round draft picks plus two franchise mainstays in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen plus another two young rotation players in Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs.
“The timing was right for us,” Marks said. “This was something that came around relatively quickly, sped up very fast, but at the end of the day, it goes back to: When you have the opportunity to add James Harden to your roster, you’re certainly going to do your due diligence and do everything you possibly can to make that happen.”
Marks said on the conference call with reporters that both he and Nets governor Joe Tsai had separate conversations with their stars in hours leading up to an agreement on a Harden deal.
“I spoke to Ky and Kevin yesterday as this was going down, getting their thoughts and and really wanting to hear what their commitment was going to be, what their conviction for this was, and I know Joe Tsai had the same conversations,” Marks said. “So from multiple levels, it gets back to I enjoyed hearing that conviction, and we’ve got some time to see how it translates onto the court. I don’t think it’s immediate.”
Marks said it’s going to take time for this new group to begin to jell, but also said the stars need to buy in to sacrifice. That means usage rates – the metric of what percentage of total team offense one player generates – in Brooklyn will begin to flatten. Harden currently ranks 19th in usage rate but has been top four each of the four prior seasons, leading the league in two of them. Durant currently ranks seventh, and Irving is unranked because he has not played in enough games to register for some advanced metrics but has been top 10 in two of his last three healthy seasons.
“They understand what’s at stake here. Everybody has raised their hand and said, ‘Look, we’re in. We know what we’re shooting for here,’ ” Marks said. “And that includes James, the new player. He knows what’s at stake and I think, again, I am also banking on his prior relationship with Kevin. I think those guys have likely stayed in contact over the course of the last five, six, seven, eight, 10 years. So, they know each other very well and we’re going to bank on that coming here and hopefully speeding up that process.”
Marks said the Nets organization is “without a doubt” disappointed Kyrie Irving is not currently with the team. Irving has missed the last five games for personal reasons, and while he is regularly COVID-19 testing and following the league’s health and safety protocol, there is no timetable for his return.
“I’m not going to shy away from it. Without a doubt the organization is disappointed with not having any one of our players, in this particular case, Kyrie, not amongst us, not in the trenches with us, and so forth,” he said. “I don’t want to speculate, and say why he’s out and so forth. I’ve had conversations with him and I’ll continue to have conversations. And we look forward to him being back in the gym where he will address this.”
Irving is currently under NBA investigation after a video surfaced of him attending a family birthday party in a crowded space with no mask on.
Trading LeVert, Allen, Prince and Kurucs for just one player in return left the Nets with three open roster spots to fill. Marks said the team is in no rush, will wait to see which players become available, then assess Brooklyn’s roster needs between now and the March 25 NBA trade deadline.
Marks also noted, though, that he is not done making deals, that the Nets have the potential to remain one of the league’s more active teams on the trade market.
“Without a doubt the roster is not done, it’s not yet finalized I mean it should never be to be quite frank,” he said. “We should be doing our due diligence. We have open roster spots so I have utmost faith in our scouting department that over the years has done a tremendous job for us. We’ll continue to try and add pieces as we go through this season.”
The Nets will need to replace Allen, who reclaimed the starting job from DeAndre Jordan and has turned himself into one of the league’s premier rim-running and -protecting big men.
“I look at replacing JA as this is an opportunity for other people. This is a great hopefully confidence builder for them,” Marks added. “People can sort of seize this moment and take their games to another level. We’ve seen that in the past whether it was through injuries or trades, other people have used this as a platform to really step up.”
Marks said earlier in the offseason that he wouldn’t “mortgage the future” in a deal for Harden. Now he’s traded away two budding young stars and up to seven future first-round picks. So what changed?
“We have to make these hard decisions; it’s never easy, it certainly wasn’t easy yesterday when I had to talk to these players at the end of the day,” Marks said. “And I don’t want to make light of that situation, that we had to do this just to win a championship.”
The Nets made this mistake in the past and lived to regret it, coughing up draft assets and young players in the botched Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade. The price of readmission to the playoff picture without their draft assets: a three-year playoff drought, and the sting of regret dealing picks that eventually became Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.