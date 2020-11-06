New Bucs receiver Antonio Brown: 'I'm a better person'

TAMPA, Fla. – Wearing a black TB12 hat as a nod to the quarterback who helped him return to the NFL, a contrite Antonio Brown indicated the Bucs are getting the same dynamic player but a better person.
"I'm just super grateful to be here in such a great organization to be around some great players," Brown said Wednesday following his first practice with Tom Brady in a year and a half. "For me, first and foremost, being away from the game for a year and a half, just to be able to be part of the process and be out there with the guys today was surreal, something I don't take for granted. Something I have a great appreciation for, a better perspective about and a lot of gratification to do what I love, man, you know? It's a blessing.
"I took a lot of time off from the game to re-evaluate myself. To look within. To get a better perspective of myself and working on myself within and without and being in this position, we followed the mission to get back on track. It's what I'm here to do."
Brown, 32, practiced Wednesday for the first time with his new team since ending his eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to charges related to a fight that he had with a moving van driver.
Brown spoke in a subdued manner, sounding nothing like the "diva" that coach Bruce Arians said he had become over the years.
Brown thanked Brady, especially for connecting him with motivational life coach Tony Robbins, who helped him address his anger issues.
"We're working on myself from within," Brown said. "Locking some positive stuff in my spirit and just being a better person. I spent a lot of time sitting with him, developing some positive things within. Changing my outlook on a couple of things. Battling to keep away from anger. You know, just being able to be positive and see the positive in things. Not letting my emotion or frustration ruin my outlook of what's in front of me.
"I just feel like I'm a better person. I'm not a different person, but I'm a better person. I learned a lot about myself working on myself for a year and a half."
Some other topics Brown touched on after preparing for Sunday's game against the Saints:
How he has spent his time away from the NFL
"I've been taking care of myself off the field. I pride myself in being the guy who stays in high condition and being physically fit. I spent a lot of the year and a half working out in parks and not being able to get a lot of rewards. I'm just grateful to be in a position where I can work out and get an opportunity to play in the game and get some rewards.
"I've just been spending a lot of time with family, working on myself from within. And just staying resilient. Keeping the mind on a mission: that's being a football player and doing all the things that come with that, even when the times got hard. Keeping myself in shape. Keeping myself motivated by not listening to the naysayers and not giving doubt or worries about would I be able to return. I had good trainers, good people around me in my corner. They kept me encouraged. They kept me motivated, and I just believed that one day I would get a chance to be back in this position and I just tried to check every box to make sure when I was able to get back that I was ready to go."
On what he would say to naysayers
"Well, hopefully I can change their perspective. Being around great people, a great organization. Hopefully, I can win them over with my actions, how I move forward and how I handle my business."
On Tom Brady being in his corner
"Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around. He's encouraging. Always inspiring. He brings out the best in the people around him. He wants the best for everyone around him. He's the greatest quarterback of all time. Nothing he's done in the past matters. He always getting better day in and day out, and I've just learned a lot from him. How he trains. How he takes care of himself professionally. His discipline. His work ethic. His approach. He's been a great guy in my corner and one of my close friends."
On his relationship with Bruce Arians
"I don't know what was said or what Coach said. I know we have a great relationship. When I was a kid coming to Pittsburgh 10 years ago, being 20 years old, 21, Bruce Arians was always an asset in my corner, a great coach who brought out the best in me. He's always challenging in what he says but always to make you a better person. I had to learn that starting out as a 20-year-old kid. No matter what B.A. says, he's got great intentions for his player. I wouldn't be here without him today, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to have me here. I owe a lot of credit to B.A. Things that were said online, I don't know. I don't pay too much attention to it. I know I have a great opportunity here with B.A. and this team."
On his role in the offense
"I'm excited just to put my hand in the pile. There's so much great guys here. I'm excited to play with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in TB12. I'm excited to be around Mike Evans, Chris (Godwin), Scotty Miller. I'm excited to be around the guys, motivate the guys and learn from the guys and put my hand in the pile and hopefully help be the reason we win. I'm excited to fit in here and do what's best to win, whatever that entails."
On why it will work with the Bucs
"I've got a great support system with these guys here. They're familiar with me, they know who I am. They're familiar with what I bring to the table and how I am, so we've got great familiarity and I'm excited to be here and learn from these guys ... and show these guys what I'm willing to do."