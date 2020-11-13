New Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter can read a player, and the analytics

PITCHING COACH: In this June 2019 file photo, from left, Michigan Wolverines coaches Michael Brdar, Nick Schnable and Chris Fetter look on from the dugout prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb. Fetter is now a pitching coach with the Detroit Tigers.Peter Aiken/Getty Images/Tribune News Service