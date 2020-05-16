NFL players and Miami natives Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have warrants out for their arrests on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, Miramar police announced Thursday night.
Baker, a 22-year-old starting cornerback with the New York Giants, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault. Dunbar, a 27-year-old cornerback formerly with Washington, now with the Seattle Seahawks, was charged with four counts of armed robbery.
A Giants spokesman said in an email to the Miami Herald, “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”
Seattle’s media relations Twitter feed Tweeted, “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”
On Wednesday, one of the victims was having a party at his Miramar home that began around 8 p.m., police said. Many people came to the party, some of whom he did not know, but one of the party guests was identified as Baker.
Sometime during the party a commotion began. The warrant said Baker was seen pointing a gun at some the attendees and told two people to start taking money and valuables from the guests.
One of the guests told police Dunbar was helping Baker take the money. They also said Baker told a person in a red mask to steal from them $800 and a Rolex Watch worth $18,000.
Baker also told the person in the red mask to shoot one of the guests, a victim said. The guest Baker was talking about had just walked into the party and then had $7,000 and a Hublot Watch worth $25,000 stolen from him by the person in the red mask.
The guest told police he was in fear for his life. He also said Dunbar did not have a gun, but another guest said he did.
Another guest had $4,000 and a Audemars Piguet watch valued at $17,500 stolen from them. This guest said he met Baker and Dunbar at a different party where they had lost about $70,000.
Police said someone else had $600 and a Richard Millie knock-off watch valued at $600 stolen from them as well.
The robbers then left in a Mercedes Benz, Lamborghini and a BMW, police said.
A Miramar officer tried to talk to Baker over the phone soon after the robbery occurred, but the officer said Baker refused to talk and hung up. The officer tried to reach Baker and Dunbar again but couldn’t.
Neither has a criminal history in Miami-Dade or Broward counties. Dunbar owes Broward $780.17 in traffic fees, according to online court records.
Baker went to Georgia after graduating from Northwestern High and was taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 30th player overall. He played in all 16 games last year for the Giants with eight passes broken up and 55 tackles.
In contrast to Baker, Booker T. Washington High graduate Quinton Dunbar made Washington’s roster in 2015 the most unlikely way – as an undrafted wide receiver out of the University of Florida converted to cornerback in his first NFL training camp.
Dunbar not only made the roster, but became a starter over five seasons in Washington. He was having a career year with four interceptions in 11 games in 2019 when a hamstring injury ended his season. Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to Washington for Dunbar in March.
The Seahawks website’s lead article as the story on the arrest warrants broke Thursday night: “Seahawks a “Perfect Fit” for Cornerback Quinton Dunbar.”