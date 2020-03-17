NFL moves to 17-game season

A 17-game season is coming to the NFL after players voted to pass the league’s new collective bargaining agreement after months of negotiations between owners and the players association, the NFLPA announced Sunday morning.
The new agreement, which will run through the 2030 season, also ensures playoff expansion to 14 teams will happen in 2020. It increases players’ revenue share to at least 48%. And it improves working conditions for players by increasing roster sizes, reducing padded training camp practices and putting new caps on practice times.
The owners don’t have the option to expand the season to 17 games until at least 2021.
The more immediate change for fans will be playoff expansion this season. Seven teams from each conference will qualify, but only the top seed from each will receive a first-round bye, according to ESPN. That means there will be six games on the first weekend of the playoffs.
The 2,000-some NFL players who received the ballot had from March 5-14 to decide which way to vote. The NFLPA said the vote passed by a total of 1,019 to 959.
“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”
Players publicly backed both sides.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson both said they voted no. Robinson said Friday he believed a 50/50 revenue share should have been non-negotiable on the players side if they were agreeing to a 17th game.
Robinson tweeted his displeasure with the news.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick laid out why he voted yes in a Twitter video, citing increased revenue share and minimum salaries, an adjusted drug testing policy and improved working conditions.
Minimum salaries for players with less than one year of experience jump about 20% to $610,000 this year and would top $1 million by 2030, ESPN reported. Other minimum salaries see similar increases.
The new CBA increases game-day active rosters by two players to 48 and practice squads from 10 to 12 initially and 14 by 2022. It reduces preseason games from four to three once the 17-game season starts, reduces padded training camp practices from 28 to 16 and caps training camp practices at 2-1/2 hours.
The league’s drug policy also significantly relaxes under the new deal. It eliminates suspensions for positive marijuana tests, reduces testing to the first two weeks of training camp and increases the threshold for a positive test.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is among those apparently pleased with the result. He tweeted “Well done De” to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith following the announcement.
Newly elected NFLPA president J.C. Tretter acknowledged the mixed feelings of players with a statement on Twitter from the players’ executive committee.
“We understand and know that players have been split on the deal, including members of our EC,” it said. “Going forward, it is our duty to lead, however we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together and to continue to represent the interests of our entire membership.”
In an open letter posted to Twitter early Sunday morning, Smith said the organization had fulfilled its mission to “increase the democratic involvement of our members.” And he tried to explain the process by which the agreement was made.
“The current proposal contains increases across almost every category of wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for current and former players,” Smith wrote. “Like any contested negotiation, such as a player contract, or even legislation, the proposal also reflects trades with the counterparty which have to be carefully weighed and assessed across the entirety of the deal. Please be confident that I hear – loudly and clearly – those of you who have passionately expressed their perspective that these gains are not enough when weighed against, for example, adding another game.”