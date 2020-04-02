NFL playoffs expand to 14 teams

EXPANDING: In this February file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) directs his offense during Super Bowl 54 against San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Owners voted to extend the playoffs to 14 teams Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service 

 Tammy Ljungblad

The NFL playoffs just got more crowded.

Teams voted Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams, starting with the upcoming season.

The vote took place during a league meeting held remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two additional wild-card teams, one from each conference, will qualify for the playoffs, expanding the field from 12 to 14 teams. Only the top-seeded team in each conference will receive a first-round bye, whereas in the past it has been the top two seeds.

In the first round moving forward, the second-seeded team will host the seventh seed, No. 3 hosts No. 6, and No. 4 hosts No. 5.

Wild-card weekend this season will consist of three games on Jan. 9 and three on Jan. 10.

CBS and NBC will each broadcast an additional wild-card game.

