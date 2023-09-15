NFL's best bets for Week 2: Underdogs are worth a look

The Week 1 best bets were spot on, and I may be tough to live with this week. The Green Bay Packers put on a show against the Chicago Bears, winning 38-20 despite being narrow underdogs on the road. In his debut as the Packers' starter, Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes, and Green Bay's defense added a pick-six for good measure. The second selection was the Dolphins +1 1/2 in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers, and although the Dolphins were outscored 17-16 after halftime, it was good enough to cash that bet as well. The Dolphins, like the Packers, were also outright winners of the game.
The Dolphins and Packers weren't the only impressive road teams last week. Visiting teams went 12-4 against the spread overall, tied with 2006 for the best cover rate by road teams in Week 1 since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002. The road teams actually covered by an average of 5 1/2 points per contest, a huge number considering overall scoring for the first week (an average of 41 total points per game) was the lowest it has been since 2017.
I don't know if the road teams will be as lucrative in Week 2, but I do have a couple of home underdogs that figure to be competitive against the spread, enough to keep this winning streak alive through the second week of the regular season.
Best bets record: 2-0
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.
San Francisco 49ers (-8) at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Los Angeles Rams +8
Both teams won by a comfortable margin on the road in Week 1, yet the Rams didn't have the benefit of scoring points off turnovers that San Francisco did. This isn't to say the 49ers weren't deserving of their overwhelming win over the Steelers, just that these NFC West rivals were closer in performance than you might have guessed.
For example, the 49ers were successful on 46 percent of their plays, defined here as a play that increases a team's total expected points. The Rams - who beat the Seahawks in Seattle - also finished at 46 percent. The Rams were actually superior to the 49ers in expected points added per drop back (0.45 to 0.12) and in the more traditional yards per drop back (8.8 to 6.6). Los Angeles also topped San Francisco in expected points added per play overall (0.21 to 0.02).
For what it's worth, my personal power ratings have the spread of this game, 49ers -5 1/2. The fact you can cover a potential seven- or eight-point margin with the Rams on the spread should also not be overlooked. A margin of victory of seven is more frequent in the NFL than any other number besides three.
New York Giants (-5 1/2) at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Arizona Cardinals +5 1/2
Here is what we know: The Giants got clobbered by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, 40-0. Dallas scored 16 points before its second offensive possession. The Cowboys blocked a field goal on the Giants' opening drive and ran it into the end zone; New York quarterback Daniel Jones also threw a pick-six before the first quarter ended. Using a method outlined by NFL analyst Mike Beuoy, if those two teams were having an exact rematch in New York a week after that game, we could expect Dallas to be favored by 8 1/2 points, a significant jump from the original 3-point spread.
We also know the Cowboys are 10 1/2-point favorites over the Cardinals for their trip to Arizona in Week 3. Taken together, that suggests the Giants are probably two or three points better than the Cardinals, making a 5 1/2-point spread advantageous for bettors.
By the way, if you ignore my pick and want to bet the Giants in this matchup, I'd suggest using a promotional boost from a sportsbook to get the price of Giants -6 1/2 to +104 or higher, still below the key number of seven, the second-most common margin of NFL victory. That's the fair price on that alternative line for a team favored by 5 1/2 points, per data from Unabated.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all the games on this week's schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool's errand. (Even if I did go 9-7 against the spread overall last week, a 56 percent rate). The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren't in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from this week's slate.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-7)
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -7
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3 1/2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Baltimore Ravens +3 1/2
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Chicago Bears +3
Green Bay Packers (-1 1/2) at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Green Bay Packers -1 1/2
Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Houston Texans +1
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: No play here due to the uncertainty surrounding tight end Travis Kelce's injury.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-9 1/2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +9 1/2
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Tennessee Titans +3
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-5 1/2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +5 1/2
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (-9 1/2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New York Jets +9 1/2
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (-3 1/2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Denver Broncos -3 1/2
Miami Dolphins (-2 1/2) at New England Patriots
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC, Telemundo
Pick: Miami Dolphins -2 1/2
New Orleans Saints (-3) at Carolina Panthers
Monday, 7:15 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Pick: Carolina Panthers +3
Cleveland Browns (-2 1/2) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ABC, ESPN Plus
Pick: Cleveland Browns -2 1/2