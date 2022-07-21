GUILTY: In this August 2021 file photo, Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett (22) walks off the field after the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField, in Landover, Md. For his involvement in the death of girlfriend Olivia Peters, Everett plead guilty to reckless driving. Investigators did not find Everett to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but was driving his automobile more than 90 mph in a 45-mph zone. Greg Fiume/Getty Images/Tribune News Service