CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading up to this week’s game against The Citadel that the FCS Bulldogs could “embarrass” Clemson if the Tigers didn’t show up ready to play.
Swinney’s team made it clear in the opening minutes Saturday afternoon that there would be no letdown in Clemson’s home opener.
The Tigers led 28-0 after the first quarter on their way to a 49-0 victory and improved to 2-0 on the season. Clemson scored all 49 points in the first half while subbing regularly from the second quarter on.
“The team was ready and that’s what I wanted to see,” Swinney told the ACC Network after the game. “A team that was mature and focused, just respect for the game. It’s not about who you play, it’s how you play, and they were ready.”
The game was played in front of a socially-distanced crowd of fewer than 20,000 people due to COVID-19. Clemson was able to continue several of its traditions, including riding the buses around the stadium in pregame and running down the hill. Swinney was his usual energetic self at the top of the hill in pregame, with the only noticeable difference being he was wearing a mask.
However, the band was not on the field as it normally is, instead it was located in the end zone. And Clemson students were placed in the upper deck in what was a strange and unique environment.
Heisman favorite Trevor Lawrence (8 for 9, 168 yards) accounted for four touchdowns before leaving the game in the second quarter, tossing three and running for one.
Backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei (8 for 11, 75 yards) also rushed for a pair of scores, while linebacker James Skalski returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Clemson outgained The Citadel 405-162 but finished with only 107 yards in the second half. The Tigers also turned the ball over twice in the final two quarters.
“I was a little disappointed offensively in the second half, because we’ve got a lot of guys that we need and we really didn’t execute,” Swinney said. “That second offensive line — we snapped the ball on the ground twice in the second half. … We didn’t execute quite as well.”