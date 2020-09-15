Not even Brady can turn bumbling Bucs into winners

A LONG WAY TO GO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12), right, is followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) as Brady argues for a pass interference call during the final second of the second quarter on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/Tribune News Service

By Mike Bianchi

Orlando Sentinel

Super Bowl or Super Bust.

Unfortunately, there is no in-between for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

This is unfortunate because I think the Bucs could be a decent team, maybe even a playoff team this season, but that won’t be nearly good enough for all the delusional fans and media who think the addition of the NFL’s G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) will instantly turn one of the league’s worst franchises into instant champions.

We saw this on Sunday when Brady made his long-awaited debut with the Buccaneers and ended up throwing two interceptions and losing 34-23 to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a game that really wasn’t even that close. But judging by some of the reaction, you would have thought the Bucs had traveled to the Big Easy and lost to Tulane instead of one of the NFL’s most dominant teams.

If you thought the Bucs, who haven’t made the playoffs in more than a decade, were just going come out of the gate and start dominating the league’s best teams, then you were just being silly. After the the game, one Tampa Bay reporter even asked Bucs coach Bruce Arians just how “deflating” the loss was on Sunday.

Really?

Seriously?

Brees and head coach Sean Payton have been together for 13 years; Brady and Arians have been together not even six months — and without any real training camp or preseason games to perfect and fine-tune the offense.

I know, I know, when Brady came out on the opening drive and marched the Bucs 85 yards on 11 plays and scored the touchdown himself on a 2-yard quarterback sneak, there was the fleeting thought that we were watching the Brady of old instead of an old Brady.

Let’s not forget Brady is 43 years old and on Sunday officially moved past Brett Favre as the NFL quarterback who has played more games than any other QB in league history. He’s simply not going to be as good as he was 10 years ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s not good enough to make the Bucs relevant. Actually, he already has. The Bucs-Saints game was the marquee matchup of the NFL’s long-awaited opening weekend and Tom Brady is the one and only reason for that.

When Brady scored the opening touchdown to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead, he performed a Gronk-like monster spike of the football and yelled out, “That’s what I’m talking about!” Unfortunately, as the game progressed, most football fans were talking about the two interceptions Brady threw to allow Brees and the Saints to pull away.

Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns plus a third touchdown on the ground, but his turnovers were ultra-costly. His first pick resulted from a miscommunication with receiver Mike Evans, and Brady ended up sailing the pass over Evans and into the defender’s hands. Then at the outset of the second half, Brady threw a pass behind Justin Watson, and former Florida Gators cornerback Janoris Jenkins jumped the out route and took the interception to the house.

You wonder if former Bucs starting quarterback Jameis Winston, now a backup to Brees in New Orleans, was cheering on the sideline and thinking to himself, “Hey, Tampa Bay fans, you can’t blame that pick-six on me!!!”

That interception marked only the second time of his career that Brady has thrown multiple picks in a season opener, and the Bucs trailed 24-7. That’s when Fox broadcaster Joe Buck said that Brady’s debut was officially turning “nightmarish.”

“Bad throws; just bad throws,” a disappointed Brady said afterward. “Can’t do it. We made some bad, terrible turnovers and it’s hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job. No excuses. We’re the only ones who can do something about it. We hung our defense out to dry.”

Brady was understandably distraught, as was Arians, who lamented his team’s many turnovers, mental blunders and penalties. Let’s face it, the pressure is not just on Brady this season; it’s also on Arians. The age-old question has always been, “Who is the most important part of the New England Patriots’ dynasty — Brady or the evil genius coach Bill Belichick?” There’s no doubt that one of the reasons Brady came to Tampa is to prove he could win without Belichick. And, likewise, Belichick didn’t beg Brady to re-sign with the Patriots because he wants to show he can win with another quarterback.

This ongoing saga will be something NFL fans and media members will be keeping score of until either Brady or Belichick retires. Well, after Week 1, the scorebook says Belichick is 1-0 with his new quarterback (Cam Newton) and Brady is 0-1 with his new coach (Arians).

“I’m very disappointed,” the Bucs coach said.

But why?

You know why!

Unfortunately, there is no in-between for Brady, Arians and the Tampa Bay Bucs.