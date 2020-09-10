Novak Djokovic urges fans not to harass, threaten US Open line judge he accidentally hit with ball

HATEFUL MESSAGES: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to line judge Laura Clark, who was hit with the ball during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic, was defaulted from the tournament after hitting Clark with the ball as he appeared frustrated. After the default, Clark receive hate-messages in her Instagram account. Al Bello/Getty Images/Tribune News Service