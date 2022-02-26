NYC Marathon to return to full field size for first time in three years

NEW YORK — After a canceled race in 2020 and a halved field in 2021 because of the pandemic, the New York City Marathon is returning at full force this November.
The race welcomed over 50,000 starters from 2013 to 2019, the field size organizers said would take the line in November.
“This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made.”
Around 25,000 people finished last year’s race. In 2019, over 54,000 started, with 53,639 finishing.
For the first time, the marathon will require proof of vaccination. The New York Road Runners announced in December that full vaccination would be required for all of its 2022 races. Adams said Wednesday he is anticipating unwinding various vaccine requirements in the city soon.
Over five decades, the marathon steadily grew to the world’s largest. The 2019 race was the largest marathon ever run.
The fully restored race includes the return of entertainment on the five-borough course, which starts on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island and ends in Central Park. The 2022 edition is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6.