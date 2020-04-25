Olympian Mirai Nagasu finds hope in fight to keep parents’ restaurant from closing

STAYING AFLOAT: From left: Kiyoto Nagasu, Ikuko Nagasu and Michelle Hamano, a family friend, and pack lunches for medical workers at their restaurant Sushi Kiyosuzu on Tuesday, April 21 in Arcadia, Calif. The Nagasu family has become part of a program that's designed to keep small businesses alive by having them cook and package meals for frontline medical personnel. The program solicits donations of $10 per meal and that enables restaurants to buy food and employ folks to cook and package the meals. Ikuko and Kiyoto Nagasu are parents of Olympian and figure skater Mirai Nagasu. Gabriella Angotti-Jones/ Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service