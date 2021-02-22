Osaka claims fourth career Grand Slam with Australian Open victory over Brady

BERLIN — Japan's Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open for a second time with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Jennifer Brady.
The 23-year-old third-seeded Osaka now has four Grand Slam titles with Melbourne crowns from 2019 and 2021 joining her US Open triumphs in 2018 and 2020. She maintained her record of never having lost at a major from the quarterfinal stage on.
Brady, 25, entered her first Grand Slam final as the 22nd seed despite spending two weeks in coronavirus quarantine before the event.
Osaka saved a break point in the ninth game before capitalizing on Brady going long and then netting on her next serve to claim the crucial first set.
Improving after a slow start in tricky windy conditions, Osaka raced to 4-0 in the second set and though Brady pulled a break back, Osaka served out to claim the win in front of a reduced crowd of 7,500 amid the global pandemic.
"I didn't play my last Grand Slam with fans, so just to have this energy, it really means a lot," Osaka said on court.
"Thank you for opening your hearts and your arms toward us. For sure I feel like playing a Grand Slam right now is a super privilege and it's something I won't take for granted, so thank you for this opportunity."
Osaka is the first woman to begin her career going 4 for 4 in Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in the early 1990s. And her tally is now just one short of the likes of Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova at five.
The victory was rarely in doubt and looked like it would be simpler when Brady's serve collapsed in game four with a second double fault, handing Osaka the first break.
But Brady broke back immediately and enjoyed her strongest stretch of the match with a big hold in game eight and before she pressured Osaka's serve by dashing to chase down a drop shot and deliver a perfect lob for break point.
Osaka warded off the danger with a magnificent forehand onto the line, however, and found the stripe again a game later to bring up set point.
Brady set up the chance to save herself with a big serve but netted a potentially simple winner and never fully recovered.
Nonetheless, Brady can look back on a fantastic run in Melbourne that will take her into the world's top 20 next week.
A coronavirus case was recorded on Brady's flight into the country and she was restricted to her room for 15 days. Of more than 50 singles players in this situation, only she made it beyond round three.
"I was in the quarantine and they did everything possible for me to make it as comfortable as possible," she said.
"I was able to do everything I could in the room and I appreciate everything that they did for me while I was there, so thank you."
Osaka held her first serves in the second set while adding two breaks, the second thanks to three unforced errors, to move within touching distance of victory.
Brady reclaimed one break but Osaka was not threatened again and two long returns in succession ended the underdog's hopes of an upset, having also lost to the same opponent in an epic U.S. Open semifinal three-setter in September.
"I told everyone that would listen that you're going to be a problem — and I was right," Osaka, the future world No. 2 behind Australian Ash Barty, told Brady.
In Saturday's mixed doubles final, Czech-American duo Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram defeated Australia's Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden 6-1, 6-4.
Stosur and Ebden only entered the competition on a wild card while Krejcikova could celebrate going one better than in the women's doubles, in which she lost the final with compatriot Katerina Siniakova on Friday.
The men's final between world No. 1 and title holder Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev is on Sunday, as is the men's doubles final.