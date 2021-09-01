Naomi Osaka came to Flushing Meadows to entertain and did not disappoint on Monday, overcoming a slow start to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 and get her U.S. Open title defense under way in front of a roaring capacity crowd.
Unseeded Bouzkova held her own through much of the first set but failed to convert on four break point opportunities against the Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner.
Osaka, who fired 21 winners but committed 13 unforced errors in the first set, broke Bouzkova's serve at 5-4 to win the opener and never looked back, winning the first five games of the second despite struggling with her first serve.
The world No. 3 closed out the match with a forehand winner, offering a smile and a wave to the stands that were empty a year ago.
"I'm the type of player that wants to entertain a crowd as well. I think last year I was just really business," she said.
"I wouldn't try to hit a crazy serve or anything like that. Of course, I'm only one match in here and I don't think I've gotten that distracted yet."
Osaka's only previous meeting with Bouzkova came at the first round of the Australian Open in 2020, where she also won in straight sets.
"I thought today's match was really tough. I haven't played her in a while. I guess just to be able to be the first night match and to win in two sets was really important to me," she told reporters.
In the run-up to the year's final major, much of the talk around Osaka focused on her inconsistent play and relative lack of time on court as she crashed out in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics and the Western & Southern Open.
But the match marked a reassuring return to form for the 23-year-old, who looks the likeliest candidate to upset world number one Ash Barty on the New York hardcourts.
Osaka, who had her powerful forehand dialled in and held Bouzkova to just 10 winners in the entire match, said she felt at home at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she won her first major title three years ago.
"I'm always nervous during the first round in a Slam," said Osaka.
"It felt kind of surreal to walk onto the court and to hear an actual audience this time. To see people and to hear their energy, because last year the automated crowd noise was kind of the same all the time.
"But here, people are reacting in real time, so it was cool."
Forgotten Murray falls, but gives crowd match to remember
Andy Murray may have been the forgotten man at the U.S. Open but gave the crowd and Stefanos Tsitsipas a match to remember forcing the third seed to grind out a 2-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to avoid the opening round shocker.
In the buildup to Flushing Meadows all the talk had centered around the Big Three, Novak Djokovic's hunt for the calendar-year Grand Slam and the absence of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.
But Murray reminded everyone there was a fourth Beatle in that dominant group as he turned back the clock on Arthur Ashe Stadium court looking more like the player who won the 2012 U.S. Open title than the injury ravaged 34-year-old.
"I've said it a lot over this last few months that I know I'm capable of playing that tennis," said Murray, still fighting his way back to form after career-threatening hip surgery. "I need to spend time on the court, getting the chance to play against these guys.
"I proved some things to a certain extent. Obviously didn't win the match tonight.
"Overall I did well tonight, but I'm really, really disappointed, really disappointed after that, frustrated, all those things."
After reaching the final of the French Open, Tsitsipas arrived in New York and ready to take that final step to Grand Slam champion only to nearly stumble at the first hurdle, needing almost five hours in punishing conditions to see off the former world number one.
In the end the question was always going to be how much fuel did Murray have left in the tank and the answer was not enough.
After four hours in the sweltering heat that left both men bathed in sweat, the fifth set began with Tsitsipas grabbing the early break while Murray complained with courtside officials about Tsitsipas spending too much time in the bathroom.
A fired up Tsitsipas would continue to apply the pressure but the one break was all that would be needed.
While Murray may have lost a step, his warrior spirit remains intact as he provided the young Greek with a tennis master class in the first set.
After Tsitsipas held serve to open the match Murray stormed through the next five games.
With fans back in Arthur Ashe Stadium after it stood empty last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the massive arena bubbled with energy that Murray tapped into using the support to full advantage.
Tsitsipas meanwhile was using the rules to his advantage, leaving Murray accusing the Greek of cheating by taking bathroom breaks, medical timeouts and changing racquets in an attempt to unsettle him.
If that was Tsitsipas' plan it worked, particularly in the crucial fifth set, as a distracted Murray angrily offered his opinion to the chair umpire, courtside officials and anyone else in ear shot.
"I think he's a brilliant player. I think he's great for the game but I have zero time for that stuff at all," said Murray. "I lost respect for him."
Murray was particularly upset not only with the timing of Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks but the length with one lasting eight minutes.
For his part Tsitsipas noted that he had simply followed the rules.
"I don't think I broke any rules," said Tsitsipas. "I'm playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) says is fair, then the rest is fine."