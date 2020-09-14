Osaka rallies past Azarenka in US Open final to capture third Grand Slam title

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka captured the third Grand Slam title of her career with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka to lift her second U.S. Open trophy in three years.
The Japanese fourth seed rallied from a set and a break down to snap Azarenka’s 11-match winning streak and maintain her perfect record in major finals.
Two weeks after forfeiting her Western & Southern Open final against Azarenka due to a hamstring injury, Osaka proved her mettle with a gutsy 112-minute win at an empty Arthur Ashe stadium.
This was Osaka’s third win from four meetings with Azarenka, who has now lost all three of her U.S. Open finals. Osaka was pushed to the brink by the two-time Australian Open champion and was quick to give her credit during her victory speech.
“Firstly, I want to congratulate Vika. I actually don’t want to play you in more finals, I didn’t really enjoy that. It was a really tough match for me,” joked Osaka.
“It’s really inspiring for me because I used to watch you play here when I was younger, so just to have the opportunity to play you is really great.”
The Belarusian Azarenka, one of the best returners in the game, handled Osaka’s serve brilliantly from the start, and extended the rallies with great variety to break twice for an early 4-1 lead.
The former No. 1, now 27 in the world, closed out the set in 27 minutes, dropping just four points on serve.
At the start of the second set, Azarenka picked up right where she left off and leapt to a 2-0 advantage. But as the sport’s famed Billie Jean King once said, “champions adjust” and Osaka did just that.
Down 1-6, 0-2, the 22-year-old raced to take seven of the next eight games. She broke Azarenka for 3-1 in the decider but squandered four break points for a shot at going up 5-1.
Azarenka swung the momentum back her way after surviving the sixth game and broke to get back on serve at 3-4. But her comeback was short-lived as Osaka marched toward victory to deny her 31-year-old opponent a third Grand Slam.
“I just thought it would be very embarrassing to lose this in under an hour so I just have to try as hard as I can and stop having a really bad attitude,” said Osaka of how she was able to turn the match around.
Osaka has been wearing a different mask emblazoned with a different name of a police shooting victim for each of her seven US Open matches.
For the final, she had the name Tamir Rice on her mask, in honor of the 12-year-old African American boy who was shot by police in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014.
During the trophy ceremony, Osaka was asked by ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi what message she wanted to send out to the world via her masks.
“What was the message that you got? Isn’t that more the question?” she eloquently asked back. “I feel like the point is to make people start talking.”