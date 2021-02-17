MELBOURNE - The brute force of Naomi Osaka crushed the artistry of Hsieh Su-wei as the Japanese former champion charged into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win on Tuesday.
On a warm and muggy day at Rod Laver Arena, Osaka attacked Hsieh’s weak serve with gusto and the Taiwanese giantkiller quickly wilted under the pressure of her Grand Slam quarter-final debut.
Osaka had a torrid time in her last Australian Open clash against Hsieh in 2019, needing to come back from a set and a break down on the way to claiming the championship.
So the Japanese third seed was thrilled with her form against the Taiwanese maverick in a 66-minute clinic.
“Yeah, definitely really happy,” 23-year-old Osaka said on-court.
“Really happy with how I played today. Every time I play her it’s a real battle and, despite the score, this was again a real battle today.”
Osaka’s reward will be a semi-final against either Serena Williams or Simona Halep, the pair having a rematch of the 2019 Wimbledon final in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena.
“I always watch Serena’s matches, anyway,” said Osaka, who has never failed to win a Grand Slam after making the quarter-finals.
“Definitely going to be real fun.”
Hsieh, 35, bowed out after a stellar tournament, having become the oldest women’s player to debut in a Grand Slam quarter-final in the professional era.
The improbable angles conjured by her double-handed, double-sided game had Osaka in some trouble early, but Hsieh was unable to convert any of the three break points she raised in the opening games of the first set.
Osaka quashed the first of them in the opening game with an ace down the ‘T’ and smashed Hsieh’s defences with a blazing backhand down the line to break to 3-1.
After holding on grimly through a 14-point game to hold serve, Osaka raised the pressure when Hsieh served to stay in the set at 5-2 and sealed it when the Taiwanese slapped a limp backhand wide.
Hsieh was soon in a tailspin, pounding a backhand well over the line to be broken to 2-0, emboldening Osaka to race to the finish.
Having suffered some famous wobbles in the past, there was no hint of frustration from Osaka when Hsieh saved two match points.
She bided her time to claim the win on the third when an overwhelmed Hsieh floated a sliced backhand long.
“I would say it makes me a bit more calm, realising that even when my back was against the wall, I still had chances,” said Osaka, who saved two match points in a cliffhanger against Garbine Muguruza in her previous match.
“Even today when I had two match points and she saved them ... I was a bit more calm.”
Karatsev stuns Dimitrov to reach Melbourne semis
Aslan Karatsev continued his sensational run at the Australian Open into the semi-finals on Tuesday when he stunned Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to become the fifth qualifier to reach the last four of a men’s Grand Slam in the open era.
The world number 114 regrouped after an error-filled opening set to add the 18th seed to his list of upset victims at Melbourne Park and set up a clash with Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.
Dimitrov looked shell-shocked as the Russian tightened up his game and pounded howitzer shots over the net -- faltering on serve and wandering around the Rod Laver Arena court listlessly in the 30 degree Celsius heat.
The 29-year-old Bulgarian took a medical timeout for treatment on his back after losing the third set but Karatsev would not be denied as he became the lowest-ranked player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for two decades.
Barty performing better than expected at home Slam
After “the longest pre-season ever”, world number one Ash Barty enjoyed the ideal preparation for her tilt at a maiden Australian Open title and the level of her tennis has surpassed expectations, her coach Craig Tyzzer said on Tuesday.
Home hero Barty did not play a competitive match for 11 months leading into the Australian Open warmup events but has now won eight straight matches and reached her third quarter-final at Melbourne Park.
“It’s probably the longest pre-season we’ve ever had,” Tyzzer, who began preparing Barty in October, told reporters.
“She’s been playing well each match ... There’s probably been a few dips and a few rises, so there’s a bit of that flow as well.
“It’s obviously great for us and for her. ... she’s put it together really well, probably better than I expected.”
Barty has not dropped a set in the Grand Slam, with two wins in front of crowds in the opening rounds and her last two at closed stadiums following a snap lockdown in Melbourne due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
She will play Karolina Muchova at an empty Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, which is expected to be the last day of the lockdown unless the government extends it.
Barty was upset in last year’s semi-finals by eventual winner Sofia Kenin in front of a heaving crowd but Tyzzer said the presence of fans would not put any additional weight on her shoulders as she bids to end Australia’s 43-year wait for a home winner.
“I don’t think so with Ash,” said Tyzzer.
“I think she enjoys the Aussie crowd behind her. She’s also good at going, ‘OK, I have to focus on what’s going on on the court.’ It doesn’t distract her.
“I think she’s done that really well here.”
Tyzzer said he had been “super impressed” with Muchova when she lost to Barty in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open, their only Tour meeting.
“It was a really high-quality tennis match. It was on an outside court with hardly anyone, about five people watched it,” he said.
“I couldn’t believe how good an athlete this girl was.
“She’s (Barty) looking forward to playing against her. It’s a great test because she is such a quality player, obviously improved out of sight from back then to where she is now.”