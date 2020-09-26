Pac-12 votes to have 7-game football season beginning in November

LUCKY NO. 7: In this November 2019 file photo, the Pac-12 logo appears on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The University of Southern California Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 31-26. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the PAC-12 will play a seven-game football season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/Tribune News Service