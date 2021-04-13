Padres blank Rangers to complete three-game sweep

Trent Grisham lined a homer into the right field seats leading off the fourth inning against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz to break up a scoreless game, and seven San Diego pitchers shut out Texas on five hits Sunday as the visiting Padres scored a 2-0 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Rangers.
Foltynewicz (0-2) allowed only two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.
Manny Machado led off the ninth with a home run off former Padre Ian Kennedy after the Rangers left seven runners stranded on the bases in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Padres starter Adrian Morejon faced only three hitters before leaving the game with two outs in the first inning with a strain to his left elbow and forearm. He will be re-evaluated Monday.
Six Padres relievers worked the final 8 2/3 innings, allowing 10 baserunners but no runs as the Padres recorded their third shutout of the season.
Craig Stammen (1-1) followed the injured Morejon and allowed a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and was credited with the win. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
The Rangers, who were victims of a Joe Musgrove no-hitter Friday night, scored four runs in the three games while hitting .133 (12-for-90) against a steady diet of off-speed pitches.
The Padres had only five hits in the finale – the Grisham and Machado homers, a seventh-inning single by Hosmer and a Wil Myers double and Jake Cronenworth single after Machado’s homer in the ninth.
Weaver takes no-hit bid into seventh as Diamondbacks blank Reds
Luke Weaver pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Eduardo Escobar belted a home run in his fourth consecutive game to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in Phoenix.
The Diamondbacks won the series, beating Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday after the Reds increased their winning streak to six games with a win Friday.
Cincinnati, which had only two hits Sunday, scored just three runs in the last two games after producing five or more in its first seven games of the season.
Weaver (1-0) took a perfect game into the sixth inning with two outs when he hit Alex Blandino with a pitch. He then struck out Tyler Naquin.
The right-hander’s no-hit bid came to an end with one out in the seventh when Eugenio Suarez hit a broken-bat single to center field after Joey Votto walked. Weaver then struck out Aristides Aquino and got Nick Senzel to fly out to end the inning.
Weaver, who retired the first 17 batters with a crafty changeup and curve, was relieved to start the eighth inning by Matt Peacock. Weaver struck out eight batters with one walk while improving his record to 4-0 against the Reds in his career.
Escobar’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, which gave Arizona a 6-0 lead, marked a career-high streak of four home runs in as many games.
He is the first Diamondbacks player to accomplish the feat since Mark Trumbo in 2014.
Brewers' early offense buries Cardinals
Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer to power the visiting Milwaukee Brewers past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 Sunday.
Avisail Garcia and Manny Pina hit two-run homers as the Brewers won for the fourth time in their past five games.
Winning pitcher Brett Anderson (1-1) allowed one run in five innings.
But the Brewers did not come out of the game unscathed. Shaw left the game for precautionary reasons after fouling a ball off his shin and Christian Yelich exited the game due to back soreness.
Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) retired just four batters and allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks.
The Brewers sent 10 hitters to the plate in the first inning while forging a 4-0 lead.
Lorenzo Cain led off with a double to the left field wall and he scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s single. One out later, Garcia launched his two-run homer into the left field bullpen.
That was Garcia’s 100th career homer – and it gave him seven RBIs in his past two games.
Shaw drew a walk and advanced to third on Pina’s double. After Ponce de Leon intentionally walked Luis Urias with two outs, he unintentionally walked Anderson to force in the fourth run.