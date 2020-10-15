Panthers have won 3 in a row, but need to fix these key areas to contend in NFC South

HOT STREAK: Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates his receiving touchdown with wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (14) in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers, who started the season 0-2, will be looking for this fourth straight win when they take on the 4-1 Chicago Bears this weekend. Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Tribune News Service