Panthers plan to sign Matt Barkley

The Carolina Panthers are expected to sign quarterback Matt Barkley from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, pending he passes a physical, according to a league source.
Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a shoulder injury. An initial MRI revealed Monday that his injury is day-to-day, per a league source.
But further tests revealed he had an incomplete fracture of the right shoulder blade, a league source said. The team believes it occurred in the second quarter of last week’s game against the New England Patriots. He’ll likely miss several weeks.
Because of his injury, the Panthers wanted to add a player with experience to back up P.J. Walker, who will likely start.
Barkley, a nine-year veteran, has started only seven games throughout his career, and has played in 19 games. In those games, he has thrown 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Barkley, 31-years old and 6-foot-2, 231 pounds, first signed a two-year contract with the Titans in August. However, he was released in September and signed to their practice squad.
Barkley played five games in 2020 for the Buffalo Bills. He was 11 of 21 for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception there.
Like Darnold, Barkley played for USC in college, and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He was taken 98th overall.