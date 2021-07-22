Paralympic gold medalist Meyers out of Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions

UNBELIEVABLE: In this September 2016 file photo, gold medalist Becca Meyers of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Freestyle S13 Final during Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Meyers pulled out of the Tokyo Games because her caregiver was not allowed to accompany her. Buda Mendes/Getty Images/Tribune News Service