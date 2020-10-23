Pelicans' Stan Van Gundy can unlock Zion Williamson just like he did Dwight Howard

You may know Dwight Howard as the comical, blonde dread-headed, role-playing championship big man for the Los Angeles Lakers. But once upon a time he was a perennial Most Valuable Player of the Year candidate, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year award recipient who tripled as an unstoppable lob threat and a ferocious low post monster for the Orlando Magic.
Howard was the best big man in the league during his heyday, a vaunted two-way center rattling rims on one side and protecting the rim on the other. Stan Van Gundy was the head coach who unlocked Howard's full potential. He knew what he had on his roster: a demon in the paint, and marksmen lurking on the perimeter.
Nearly a decade after his time in Orlando — a circus act of a final season that ended with Howard's arm around his coach, denying accusations of an attempted coup — Van Gundy has accepted his next challenge: Leading the young-and-fun New Orleans Pelicans into the future.
Van Gundy accepted the role as Pelicans head coach on Wednesday, his first gig since 2018 after four years with the Detroit Pistons. He has inherited the second-greatest singular talent he's ever had in his coaching career, behind only Dwyane Wade.
This time, instead of Howard, Van Gundy will mold Zion Williamson, the Duke sensation who made a run at Rookie of the Year last season despite playing in only 24 games. With Van Gundy at the helm, Williamson could be far greater than Howard ever was — a tall order given Howard's status as a likely Hall of Famer.
Williamson and Howard have similarities.
Both are incredible athletes. Williamson's claim to fame his 45-inch vertical leap dumbfoundingly accompanying his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. Howard, at nearly seven feet, registered a 39.5-inch vertical at the Draft Combine. Both are dominant around the rim. Williamson scored a total of 540 points in his 24 rookie-season games — 390 of those points were scored within five feet of the rim, and another 114 points were scored at the foul line. Howard rarely scored outside the restricted area, but regularly bullied defenders down low in Orlando.
The Pelicans have part of the roster makeup for Van Gundy to unlock Williamson's dominance down low. In the season he led the Magic to the NBA Finals, Van Gundy deployed Howard at the five and shooters all around: Rashard Lewis, Hedo Turkoglu, Courtney Lee and Jameer Nelson, with JJ Redick coming off the bench.
Redick now plays for the Pelicans, as do sharpshooters Jrue Holiday and Josh Hart. The Pelicans will likely re-sign Brandon Ingram, as well, and Ingram is coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career, hitting more than 39% of his treys on the year.
Van Gundy was ahead of the curve in Orlando, beating the league to the three-point frenzy by necessity. The best way to build around a paint demon is to give him space to dominate. Space is created by shooters on the perimeter.
"We never talked about a certain amount of 3s or even to take a lot of 3s," Van Gundy said in a 2019 interview with The Ringer. "What we talked about was attacking the basket and attacking the paint, but maintain space, so if people came to help on Dwight, we could throw the ball out for the 3, and certainly from there everyone had the green light.
"You either had to give Dwight room to operate in the paint, or we were going to have opportunities for open 3s."
Williamson also has potential to become a monster rim protector. Despite his physics-defying vertical, he averaged less than a half-block per game as a rookie with opponents shooting seven% better inside six feet against Williamson than they do against other defenders.
Howard, too, grew under Van Gundy. He never averaged more than two blocks in his first three seasons, but when Van Gundy took over, Howard rattled off three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards, never averaging fewer than two blocks in those five seasons.
The Magic aren't Van Gundy's only sample size. He wasn't able to turn water into wine in Detroit, where the Pistons never realized their potential. Van Gundy coached Detroit to a 44-38 record in the 2015-16 season, led again by another dominant paint presence in Andre Drummond. The Pistons never made it back to the playoffs after, and their coach was out the door in 2018.
"Our guys probably weren't the best fit for him," Drummond told The Detroit Free Press in June of 2019. "I think if he had an older team, he'd be very good. His style of play is more for like the Spurs, an older team that's more advanced."
The Spurs didn't become the Spurs overnight. They drafted well and hired a head coach who stood the test of time.
The Pelicans have the first part down: They landed Williamson and Ingram, pick 13th overall in this year's draft and have assets to pull off a trade — be it moving Jrue Holiday or a number of their own picks or the draft considerations they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal.
They now have one of the better head coaches in NBA history, Van Gundy's 523 wins rank top-five among active coaches.
What Van Gundy was able to do with Howard will enshrine both in basketball lore. If he can repeat that success with Williamson, the Pelicans may be headed back to the playoffs sooner than expected.