Players' body urges IOC to review Games plans during coronavirus crisis

ASKING TO RECONSIDER: Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida pose after lighting the Olympic Flame at the Olympic cauldron while watched by Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori (L) during a ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20. The World Players Association wants the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus crisis. Issei Kato/Reuters