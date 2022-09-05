HOMEGROWN PROGRAMS: The Cambridge Youth Soccer organization in Cambridge, Mass., has put more emphasis on in-town teams over the past 10 years. Kids who want to play on a travel team can do so, but they also have to play on a team that plays games only in the community. Local teams are more accessible than travel teams because it’s easier for kids to get to games and practices, and the cost is typically much lower. Seventh- and eighth-graders, above, in Cambridge participate on in-town teams, which have nearly tripled in popularity in the past decade. Photo courtesy of Jason Targoff