Postponing Tokyo Games will cost IOC as much as $800 million PIC 1

AT A GREAT PRICE: In this April file photo, the Olympic rings are seen at the entrance to a mostly deserted Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reported the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo games will cost the organization as mush as $800 million. Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

International Olympic Committee leaders now say that postponing the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus outbreak will cost their organization as much as $800 million.

IOC President Thomas Bach offered the detailed estimate of added expenses after a remote meeting of his executive board on Thursday.

“The Olympic movement is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Bach said in a statement. “We shall all need to make sacrifices and compromises.”

The IOC’s announced total does not include costs incurred by organizers in Tokyo, who could see their budget swell by an estimated $2 billion to $6 billion.

The $800 million does take into account $150 million earmarked for national Olympic committees and the international federations that govern each sport, many of which have suffered losses because of canceled or postponed events.

Those organizations also depend on significant payments received from the IOC at the time of each Olympics.

The Summer Games, originally scheduled to begin in late July, have been pushed back to almost the same time in 2021. There has been concern about whether some Tokyo venues, including the athletes’ village and temporary structures, will still be available at the later date.

“This new situation will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility.” Bach said.

