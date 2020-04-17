President Trump names Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones consultants on economy amid coronavirus

President Donald Trump will seek the advice of two prominent Dallas businessmen to help claw the country out of the coronavirus economic predicament.
Trump included Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones among a long list of consultants from the sports and business worlds during a Tuesday evening news conference.
“We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old,” Trump said jokingly, referring to many networks resorting to playing “classic” games to fill air time without live sports to broadcast.
He also listed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred as part of a group that he hopes will help guide the reopening of the country. He also included leaders of NASCAR, UFC, the golf world and soccer.
Cuban said he was given a heads up about an hour before the announcement.
“I’ll do what I can to help,” Cuban said via email.
Trump held an April 4 conference call with many of the same sports commissioners to discuss options and plans to resume games. Much of the country’s nonessential businesses, including all of its major sports leagues, have been shut down since mid-March.