Prospects use pro day videos to get attention of NFL teams

HEAR US ROAR: In this September 2019 file photo, UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin (15) can't make the catch, but draws a pass interference penalty on San Diego State defensive back Luq Barcoo in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lesser-known college players are submitting playing reels to NFL franchises. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service