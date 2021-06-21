Public viewing sites at Olympics canceled, says Tokyo governor

TOKYO — There will be no public viewing areas at the upcoming Olympics, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Saturday as organizers were also confronted with another survey setback.
Koike said after a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that public viewing was scrapped over ongoing concerns around the coronavirus and its variants.
She said that some of the six areas would now be used as vaccination centers.
There could be more bad news for fans living in Japan on Monday when a final decision is expected on the presence of fans at the venues during the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, after a meeting of all stakeholders.
Suga and his government are allowing up to 10,000 fans to sports events and concerts, as long as venue capacity stays below 50%, when a state of emergency ends on Sunday.
Suga reportedly also wants this at the Olympics, but health advisers and others oppose such a move.
Also on Saturday, a survey revealed that Japanese businesses have echoed the reservations of the population, with a majority of them opposing the upcoming staging of the Games amid the pandemic.
Kyodo news agency said that 64% of the 9,163 businesses polled by the Tokyo Shoko Research between June 1 and June 9 are in favor of cancellation or another postponement.
Kyodo said that was a rise of 8.1% compared to a previous poll in February. Only 35.9% supported the staging of the Games as planned July 23-Aug. 8, down from 43.8%.
The main reservations cited were a fear of rising infection numbers and a slow vaccination start in Japan.
The majority of the Japanese population also opposes the holding of the Games, according to various polls over the past few months.
Local organizers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are determined to stage the Games, amid a strict hygiene concept and with some 80% of the athletes to be vaccinated ahead of the Games.
The government is reportedly mulling a quasi state of emergency during the Olympics.