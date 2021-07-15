The Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers in Day 3, was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.
“The Rangers are an amazing organization. We spent a day with them a few weeks ago that none of us will ever forget,” Will Taylor’s father Eddie told The State. “Will is a Tiger and plans to remain one until the 2024 draft.”
High school prospects such as Taylor are often drafted in the late rounds of the draft on the outside chance the player has a change of heart about attending college. For example, the Yankees drafted Jack Leiter out of high school in 2019 in the 20th round despite Leiter making it clear he was headed to Vanderbilt. The Rangers drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday. It’s the highest draft spot for the team since 1974.
Of the Rangers’ 20 picks, 13 are pitchers, three are outfielders, three are catchers and one is a shortstop.
Clubs have until Aug. 1 to sign players.