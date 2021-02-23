Raptors rally, extend win streak to 4

Fred VanVleet scored 23 points and had nine assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 Sunday night at Tampa.
Pascal Siakam also scored 23 points for the Raptors and had seven rebounds with eight assists. The 76ers won the first game of the season between the teams on Dec. 29 at Philadelphia.
Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter off the bench for the Raptors, who have won four straight. Norman Powell added 11 points and OG Anunoby had 10.
Ben Simmons scored 28 points for the 76ers, who have lost 16 straight regular-season road games against Toronto. Joel Embiid added 25 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris had 13 points and seven assists, and Seth Curry added 12 points.
Trae Young's double-double lifts Hawks
Trae Young scored 35 points and Clint Capela added 22 as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the visiting Denver Nuggets 123-115 on Sunday.
Atlanta has won two of its last three games, while Denver has lost three of its last four.
Young was 10 of 19 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and 15 assists. It was the 11th time Young has scored 30-plus points. Capela was 8 of 9 from the field and had 10 rebounds for his team-leading 20th double-double.
The Hawks got 12 points off the bench from both Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari. Snell made four 3-pointers, while John Collins added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Denver’s Jamal Murray followed his 50-point game on Friday by scoring 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Nikola Jokic, effectively guarded all night by Capela, scored only three points in the first half and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Facundo Campazzo scored 16 points and Will Barton III and Monte Morris both scored 15.
Pelicans rally back, drop Celtics
Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, as the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics 120-115 on Sunday.
Jayson Tatum scored 32 for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown had 25, Tristan Thomson and Kemba Walker added 14 each and Aaron Nesmith had 10.
Nets edge Clips
James Harden had 37 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as Brooklyn won its sixth consecutive contest, knocking off over host Los Angeles to complete a five-game road trip.
Kyrie Irving scored 28 points with eight assists as the Nets improved to 7-0 against the Pacific Division this season. Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown scored 13 each for the Nets. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant (hamstring) missed his fourth straight game. The Nets lost forward Jeff Green with an apparent shoulder injury with 2:50 remaining.