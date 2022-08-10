Ravens sign Tucker to 4-year extension

HUGE CONTRACT: In this photo from November 2021, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Tucker's deal, which extends his contract through 2027 and is worth $24 million, according to ESPN, will keep him as the NFL's highest-paid kicker. Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service