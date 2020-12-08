Residents wary as costs, COVID-19 cases rise in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese residents are torn between trepidation and tentative support for next year’s Olympic Games that are now set to be far more expensive than expected amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
In an announcement on Friday, organisers said the postponed Games would cost an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion) with the bill to be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG).
In total, TMG and the national government, and in turn the Japanese taxpayer, are expecting to pay 191 billion yen to cover the costs of postponement and a raft of coronavirus countermeasures.
Despite the total Games budget now being likely to run north of 1.63 trillion yen, some Japanese residents taking photographs near the newly-built National Stadium on Monday said they believed it may be a price worth paying.
“I think the number of coronavirus infected cases (in Japan) is still smaller than other countries, so I hope they can hold (the Games) somehow under this situation,” said 72-year-old Shiro Terui.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It also contributes to the global economy as well.”
Satsuki Kataoka, an accountant walking her dog near the stadium, said she accepts that holding the Games during a pandemic brings added costs.
“As a taxpayer, I feel the (extra) budget they compiled is a little bit too large,” she said. “But I do understand that extra expenses are needed due to the coronavirus situation.”
Although Japan has avoided the vast number of COVID-19 cases and deaths seen in other countries across the world, they are now experiencing a third wave.
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet dropped to 50.3% from 63.0% a month earlier, with the disapproval rating rising to 32.8% from 19.2%, a Kyodo News survey showed.
With over 15,000 athletes from across the world coming to Tokyo for the Games, there are fears that their arrival could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“For me, it is very worrying that various people from overseas are visiting Japan in such a situation,” said 27-year-old Ryota Sato. “So, I am not that supportive. I expect it may be cancelled, or postponed again.”
Organizers have said they will decide on the number of spectators allowed into Olympic venues in the spring.
SUBHED
Australia's Queensland to resume Brisbane 2032 Games bid
MELBOURNE – Australia’s northeastern state of Queensland will resume work on Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 Olympics after shelving the project for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday.
State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would discuss funding arrangements for the bid with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.
“It’s a partnership, so there was an agreement that the two governments would put the money into that, so I’m happy to have those further discussions with the Prime Minister,” she told reporters.
Palaszczuk added that the state’s Olympics taskforce would reconvene in 2021 to work on the bid, which is centered on Brisbane but also involves staging events on the nearby Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.
A number of countries have expressed interest in making a bid for 2032, including Germany, Spain, India, Indonesia and a joint bid from North and South Korea.
“Our bid in comparison to the rest of the world is a very strong bid,” Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates told reporters.
“Most importantly is the support of the three levels of government, good community support, and the fact the timing is the right opportunity to come out of COVID and to create jobs and to create growth.
“It’s a good purpose that the IOC will be impressed with.”
Morrison met with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach in Japan last month to discuss the Brisbane bid as well as the Tokyo Games, which were postponed to next year.
Paris is hosting the 2024 Games with Los Angeles confirmed for 2028.