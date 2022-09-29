The Timberwolves had their first official practice Tuesday, but center Rudy Gobert said he still has not seen Karl-Anthony Towns since the Wolves completed the trade for Gobert over the summer.
That's because Gobert was busy in Europe the last few weeks competing in the Eurobasket tournament, in which he helped France finish with a silver medal.
Then as the Wolves opened camp this week, Towns will be out likely at least until the end of this week, coach Chris Finch said, because of a non-COVID illness.
Gobert said despite their physical distance, the new teammates and former foes have been in touch a lot over the summer and, "we both understand that it's an amazing opportunity for both of us to make each other better … and to win."
Gobert said he could feel "great" energy as he wrapped his first official practice with the Wolves. The reps with Towns will come in time and Gobert said the two have discussed how they can maximize each other's potential.
"On both ends on the floor and even off the floor, just be a great friend, be a great support for him and then on the court, just let that relationship carry over," Gobert said. "Help him be the best Karl he can be and I know, just by being himself, he's going to help me be the best Rudy I can be."
As for the teammates that were there at Tuesday's practice, Gobert spent some time working with point guard D'Angelo Russell. The team has high hopes that Russell's and Gobert's proficiency operating in the pick and roll will prove to be a fruitful combination.