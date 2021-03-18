Russian hockey player Timur Faizutdinov, 19, dies after being hit by puck during game

A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by a puck, club and league officials said Tuesday.
Timur Faizutdinov, who played for Dynamo St Petersburg’s junior team, sustained the fatal injury during a game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday. He was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone, Russia’s Junior Hockey League said in a statement.
The defenseman was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to the league.
“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the organization said. “Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
Dynamo and league officials also thanked the doctors who “fought for his life for three days.”
The team said its upcoming games this week would begin with a minute of silence for Faizutdinov.
The English Ice Hockey Association was one of many groups to offer their condolences to the family after the tragic news.
“Everyone associated with the EIHA is sorry to hear of the passing of 19-year-old Timur Faizutdinov following a head injury sustained on the ice…” the league said in a tweet. “Our thoughts, love and prayers go to Timur’s family, friends and teammates.”