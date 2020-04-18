Santa Anita suffers its 11th horse death since Dec. 26

DEATHS: In this March file photo, Kadesh, ridden by Abel Cedillo, finishes in first followed by Big Hoof Dynamite, ridden by Flavien Prat in the one mile, race four at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The track is closed to fans due to the coronavirus, but the horses are still running. Since Dec. 26, 2019, 11 houses have died from causes unknown. Gary Coronado Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service