Missouri men’s basketball’s season won’t end in Gainesville.
The Southeastern Conference announced that No. 24 Missouri will play LSU on March 6. The two were originally scheduled to play Jan. 9, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program.
The game is one of seven SEC games that was rescheduled for next weekend. The league left the final weekend open for rescheduling postponed games.
The game will serve as Missouri’s senior day. The team will honor its five seniors following the game.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk told reporters that COVID-19 protocols for the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, would be similar to that of the NCAA Tournament.
Players and staff are expected to submit seven consecutive negative COVID tests before arriving in Nashville. The tournament begins March 10, meaning Missouri’s other postponed games against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt likely won’t be played.
LSU (14-7, 9-5 SEC) has had two league games postponed due to COVID-19 issues in opposing programs. LSU coach Will Wade’s group won three consecutive games before suffering an upset loss to Georgia on the road. It still remains a powerhouse, ranked 21 spots ahead of Missouri (14-7, 7-7 SEC) in KenPom at No. 29. The game gives Missouri the opportunity to play two Quadrant-1 games to end the season.
Once a projected 4 seed, Missouri has plummeted after losing four of its past five games. Even with losses or a split of games, two Quadrant-1 opportunities to end the season are beneficial if Missouri looks to improve its seeding as the NCAA Tournament approaches.
A win in either game would provide some much needed hope for Missouri.