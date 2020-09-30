PARIS - Sixth seed Serena Williams battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6(2) 6-0 to begin her French Open campaign on Monday.
Playing an opponent she beat in straight sets at the same stage at the U.S. Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself struggling to win points on Court Philippe-Chatrier where the roof was opened just before the match.
Williams started with three aces to win her opening game but the 102nd-ranked Ahn started moving better and chased down her opponent’s heavy groundstrokes, which on most surfaces would have ended up as winners.
Ahn, who was making her main-draw debut at Roland Garros, went up 3-1 and served for the set at 5-4 but the 39-year-old Williams rallied each time to force a tiebreaker.
Williams, who has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Roland Garros, raised her level in the tiebreaker and did not look back from there, handing the hapless Ahn a bagel in the second set.
“The biggest difference was just confidence,” Williams told reporters. “I just need to play with more confidence, like I’m Serena. So that was it.
“I just started playing like that, opening the court and moving and sliding. I do think her level dropped a little bit in the beginning of the second set and I took advantage of that.”
The American, bidding to match Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles, hit her 11th ace on her fifth matchpoint to seal the victory in an hour and 41 minutes.
Williams had 28 of her 36 unforced errors in the opening set while she hit 26 winners in all.
Next up for the American will be a second-round meeting against fellow mother Tsvetana Pironkova, who earlier beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3.
“She’s playing well but I am too. I’m ready to play her. She’ll be ready to play me,” Williams said of her next opponent. “It will be a long match, she will get a lot of balls back but so will I. I’ll be ready.”
Williams and Pironkova met in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open this month, when the Bulgarian went down in three sets.
“It’s always exciting to face her, especially after our last match,” said Pironkova. “We played three sets, it was very exciting match, so we’ll see. I’m definitely very excited.”
Different French Open, same start for Nadal
It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday.
The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year’s debut was no different.
On the revamped court Philippe Chatrier, whose roof stayed open throughout, Nadal converted all of his five break points to set up a meeting with American Mackenzie McDonald.
The second seed, who had complained about the new balls being too heavy, did not appear too bothered in front of some 200 fans, wrapping up the match with a service winner.
“It’s a different Roland Garros. Of course we play in the same place. But the conditions are completely different than any other Roland Garros that we’ve played,” said Nadal. The French Open was moved from its usual May-June spot to Sept. 27-Oct. 11 amid the COVID-19 crisis, meaning players have to deal with rough weather conditions - colder, more humid.
Nadal arrived in Paris with no title on clay under his belt after being beaten by Argentine Diego Schwartzmann in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, but Monday’s match gave him reasons to be optimistic.
“I played quite a solid match when I was serving, no? I was playing some good points. I did some good forehands, winners down the line, that’s a key shot for me,” he said.
“And then I had to play a little bit longer. I played sometimes too short. But in general terms, that’s a normal first match of Roland Garros, no? Coming with the situation that I am coming.”
With the Spaniard’s topspin having less of a devastating effect on the heavier clay, Nadal had to adapt and play more aggressively than usual, taking the ball earlier to unsettle his opponent -- a tactic that worked perfectly.
He broke in the fifth game as he bagged the opening set in solid fashion, and he stole his opponent’s serve again in the third game of the second.
With a mountain to climb after falling two sets behind and as blue skies ate away the dark clouds, Gerasimov broke for 2-0 in the third set.
Nadal quickly regained control, however, and levelled for 2-2, with Gerasimov twisting his ankle on the last point of the fourth game.
The physiotherapist taped the Belarusian’s ankle and play resumed after a short interruption with Nadal breaking again for 3-2.
Gerasimov’s challenge was fading as Nadal piled on the pressure to seal a routine win, moving a step closer to a potential semi-final with last year’s runner-up, Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem.
Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after NY fiasco
Three weeks after an acrimonious exit at the U.S. Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title when he takes on Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in the first round at the French Open on Tuesday.
The Serbian had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at Flushing Meadows but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently striking a line judge in the throat with a ball.
“I had to accept it and move on. Of course, it was a shock for me and a lot of people,” Djokovic told reporters.
The incident raised question marks over Djokovic’s volatile on-court behaviour in an otherwise perfect 2020 season, in which he has assembled a tour-leading 31-1 record.
Djokovic was relieved to turn a page on the New York chapter and looked right at home on his claycourt return in Rome, dropping just one set en route to his fifth Italian Open title.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant. I am very satisfied and pleased to win a title. I know I still have a couple of gears,” said Djokovic after sealing his record 36th Masters trophy.
Six-times Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said Djokovic had shown strength of character to respond so positively to his New York debacle and believes the 33-year-old has fixed his mind on surpassing the Grand Slam records of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
“I think he’s very thoughtful, he comes out and says that he wants to make history and be the best of the best, which is putting even more expectation on yourself but he’s embraced that,” Eurosport analyst McEnroe said.
“He’s been able to break himself into the two all-time greatest players and be part of that mix where you decide maybe Novak will be the greatest.”