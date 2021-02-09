MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams put on a vintage display of power tennis to ease into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-1 drubbing of Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Monday before rushing off court to catch the end of the Super Bowl.
First-round matches at Grand Slams have rarely presented a problem for the 39-year-old American, who has lost just one of 77 over her long career at the majors.
Williams admitted to some concern that a shoulder injury which forced her to withdraw from her warm-up tournament last week would hinder her serve, and that perhaps explained her double fault on the opening point of the match.
After losing her first service game, however, it was business as usual for Williams as she routed her opponent with thumping serves and howitzer forehands in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd of unmasked fans on Rod Laver Arena.
“I was happy just to get through it,” she told reporters.
“Wasn’t sure how my serve would be after a little bit of that shoulder, but it’s feeling good, I’m feeling good. So it felt really good.”
The only time Williams has fallen at the first hurdle at a Grand Slam was against Virginie Razzano at the 2012 French Open, a defeat which resulted in her linking up with long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
“That was one of the worst days of my career,” she recalled. “But it also brought the best days of my career afterwards. It was one of those necessary evils.
“I don’t think I would be who I am if I hadn’t had that loss. It just completely changed the whole course of my career. I’m happy to take another first-round loss if it happens like that again.”
Thiem eases into second round
Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
The Austrian, beaten in a five-set final by Novak Djokovic last year, found his rhythm and ended up racing to the finish, breaking Kukushkin to love to seal the match.
U.S. Open champion Thiem will meet the winner of Dominik Koepfer and Hugo Dellien for a place in the third round.
Osaka advances, gives thumbs up to electronic line judges
Naomi Osaka gave the Australian Open’s electronic line judges her seal of approval after advancing to the second round with a machine-like 6-1 6-2 demolition of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday.
Triple Grand Slam champion Osaka said it had taken time to get used to the system but would be happy for it to be adopted at other tournaments.
“I feel like for me, it saves me the trouble of attempting to challenge or thinking about, ‘Did they call it correctly or not?’” the Japanese third seed told reporters.
“It actually gets me really focused. I don’t mind it at all.”
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam to dispense with human line judges as part of efforts to reduce personnel and stage a biosecure tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ball-tracking cameras send decisions in real time, with recorded human voices calling: “out, “fault” and “foot fault”.
The recordings were provided by Australia’s health workers, firefighters and other emergency services personnel as a tribute. Close decisions are replayed on screens.
“For me, I feel like if they do want to continue this way, I actually have no complaints about it because I think that there’s a lot of arguments that aren’t going to happen because of this technology,” said Osaka, who is bidding for her second title at Melbourne Park after winning the 2019 tournament.
Osaka, who will meet Caroline Garcia in the second round, made a stunning start in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.
Russian veteran Pavlyuchenkova, a three-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park, was seen as a potential banana skin for Osaka but was steamrolled by the 23-year-old in front of a smattering of fans.
Zidansek: Losers check worth the journey
After a long-haul flight from Abu Dhabi and two weeks quarantine in Melbourne, Tamara Zidansek’s Australian Open singles tournament lasted just 81 minutes when the Slovenian was bundled out in the first round on Monday.
Still, the $77,000 in prize money for first-up losers made it worth the journey and helped ease the disappointment of a 6-2 7-5 loss to Kazakh Zarina Diyas.
“Of course I’ll take it,” world number 91 Zidansek, one of the first players eliminated on day one, told Reuters at Melbourne Park.“It’s still a really high prizemoney to get. I’m 22-years-old. I don’t come from a background that’s rich. I come from a small country, I never got a lot of sponsors or anything.
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Sixth seed Alexander Zverev overcame an inconsistent start to battle past unheralded American Marcos Giron 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday and keep his hopes of winning his first Grand Slam title alive.
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second. Zverev was serving for the set but Giron broke him to make it 5-4, prompting the German player to smash his racket in frustration and pick up code violation.
Zverev clung on to win the second set in a tiebreak and level the match, and got another early service break in the third set to put himself in control, with his serve finally firing.
The German advanced to the second round without offering world number 75 Giron a break point opportunity in the final two sets, sealing victory with a trademark backhand down the line.