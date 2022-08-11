NEW YORK — Serena Williams is set to call it a career, at least when it comes to tennis.
The soon-to-be 41-year-old superstar penned a farewell to the game she has dominated for much of the last two decades in a Vogue magazine essay that was published on Tuesday morning.
While not specifically saying the U.S. Open, which begins in Queens on Aug. 29, will be her final tournament, she wrote on Instagram promoting her piece: “I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”
One of the greatest to ever pick up a racket, Williams earned her first win in more than a year on Monday after beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the National Bank Open, a tune-up event for the final Slam of the season. The 23-time Grand Slam champ lost in the first round at Wimbledon last month in her first tournament of the season. Before Monday, her last win came at the 2021 French Open.
“I’m just happy to get a win. It’s been a very long time, I forgot what that felt like,” Williams said after the match in Toronto.
“I have never liked the word retirement,” Serena wrote in Vogue in an as-told-to piece by Rob Haskell. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”
Serena, whose last Grand Slam title came in 2017 at the Australian Open while two months pregnant, says she wants to grow her family and continue her work with the venture capital firm — Serena Ventures — that she started “a few years ago.”
“I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete,” she wrote. “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”
She also pointed out she doesn’t have the same option to continue playing while expanding her family like a male athlete does.
“If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”
She admitted even talking about walking away from tennis leaves her with “an uncomfortable lump in my throat.”
“There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she wrote. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads.”
Serena won her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 1999 when she was 17 years old and has captured the title in Queens six times, the last coming in 2014.
Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are the most of any player, male or female, in the Open era and just one shy of Margaret Court’s record.
“There are people who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t pass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, which she achieved before the 'open era' that began in 1968. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But day to day, I’m really not thinking about her.”
She made the case that she could have won 30-plus major titles.
“I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final,” she wrote of playing after the September 2017 birth of her daughter, Olympia. “I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn’t get there.
“Shoulda, woulda, coulda.”
Since winning her last Grand Slam title — the ‘17 Australian — Williams has reached four Grand Slam finals (including two each at Wimbledon and the US Open) and the semifinals on two other occasions.
In the ‘18 U.S. Open final, Serena lost in straight sets to newcomer Naomi Osaka in a match best remembered for her outbursts directed at chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Ramos issued a warning to Williams for receiving coaching during the second set from her long-time coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Williams angrily denied receiving any help from the stands. “I don’t cheat to win,” Williams told Ramos. Later, she demanded an apology from Ramos and eventually called him a “thief” after receiving two more code violations which eventually led to losing a game.
Williams reached the final again the next year in Flushing Meadows, losing to Bianca Andreescu in straight sets.
She missed last year’s U.S. Open due to injury.
Serena wrote that she will miss “that girl who played tennis,” but “if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter.”