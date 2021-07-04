Sha’Carri Richardson drug test: What we know and don’t know

SUSPENDED FOR MARIJUANA: In this June 2021 file photo, Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Or. Richardson received a 1-month suspension after testing positive for cannabis and will not be able to complete in the 100M at the Tokyo Games. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/Tribune News Service