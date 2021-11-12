Soccer player arrested after masked men beat her teammate with iron bars

HAMRAOUI AND DIALLO: This combination of file photographs created on Nov. 10 shows France's midfielder Kheira Hamraoui, left, as she kicks the ball during the women's Euro 2017 qualifying football match between France and Albania at The Charlety Stadium in Paris on Sept. 20, 2016, and France's midfielder Aminata Diallo, right, as she runs with the ball during a "SheBelieves Cup" football match between France and England at The Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on March 1, 2018. Franck Fife and Paul Vernon/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service