'Sox Week' eyes next stop: A cornfield in Iowa

FIELD OF DREAMS: Caitlyn Getz, of Belvidere, Illinois, takes photos of her children, Liam, 8, and Lily, 11, on the set of the 1989 "Field of Dreams" baseball movie, Aug. 3, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox are scheduled to play the New York Yankees on August 12 in an MLB-sized field being built adjacent to the original movie set field. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune